Biden outlines consequences to Xi if China aids Russia in Ukraine: White House
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 00:20 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden described to China's President Xi Jinping in a phone call Friday "implications and consequences" if Beijing provides material support to Russia as it attacks Ukrainian cities and civilians, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
