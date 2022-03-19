Left Menu

Cong names Ripun Bora, Jeby Mather its RS candidates from Assam, Kerala

The Congress on Friday declared Ripun Bora and Jeby Mather its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Kerala, respectively. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Bora and Mather, a party statement said. While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

The Congress on Friday declared Ripun Bora and Jeby Mather its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Kerala, respectively. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Bora and Mather, a party statement said. Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31. While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

