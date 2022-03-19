Left Menu

Biden warns Xi of consequences if it offers support to Russia -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 00:49 IST
Biden warns Xi of consequences if it offers support to Russia -official
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that China would face consequences not just from the United States but from the wider world if Beijing offers material support to Russia in its Ukraine war, a senior U.S. official said.

The official, briefing reporters on Biden's nearly two-hour phone call with Xi, said the conversation between the two leaders "was direct, it was substantive and it was detailed."

"We will see what decisions China makes in the days and weeks ahead," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
3
Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

 Canada
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022