Biden warns Xi of consequences if it offers support to Russia -official

President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that China would face consequences not just from the United States but from the wider world if Beijing offers material support to Russia in its Ukraine war, a senior U.S. official said.

The official, briefing reporters on Biden's nearly two-hour phone call with Xi, said the conversation between the two leaders "was direct, it was substantive and it was detailed."

"We will see what decisions China makes in the days and weeks ahead," the official said.

