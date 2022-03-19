Biden will meet with CEOs on Monday to discuss Ukraine crisis -White House

President Joe Biden will meet with a group CEOs on Monday to discuss the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Biden will attend a meeting of the Business Roundtable, an association of chief executives of American companies. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

