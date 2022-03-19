Left Menu

Tunisia halts protests on avenue symbolic of 2011 revolution -reports

The governor of Tunisia's capital Tunis has banned political protests on Avenue Habib Bourguiba, a symbol of the 2011 revolution, ahead of a protest called by the opposition Workers' Party on Saturday against President Kais Saied.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 19-03-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 03:08 IST
Tunisia halts protests on avenue symbolic of 2011 revolution -reports
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The governor of Tunisia's capital Tunis has banned political protests on Avenue Habib Bourguiba, a symbol of the 2011 revolution, ahead of a protest called by the opposition Workers' Party on Saturday against President Kais Saied. Tunisian media reported on Friday that governor Kamel Fkih said in a statement that Habib Bourguiba "will be designated only for cultural, touristic and exhibition activities only".

"Other protests will be transferred to the Human Rights Square or other public squares on Mohammed V Street," the statement cited by local media said. Tunis officials were not immediately available for comment.

In July, Saied suspended parliament and seized most power in a move his opponents described as a coup, drawing widespread criticism at home and abroad. But Saied said it was aimed at saving Tunisia from collapse. Habib Bourguiba was the focal point in 2011 protests that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, after tens of thousands gathered in January, breaking the barrier of years of fear and authoritarian rule.

The opposition has protested there in the past few months, the demonstrations sometimes broken up by authorities. Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the revolution, but his critics say his actions, which also include replacing a body that guaranteed judicial independence, show he is determined to cement one-man rule. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022