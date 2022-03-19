Left Menu

First time in 2 years, COVID under control on Holi, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that for the first time in two years, COVID-19 is under control on the occasion of Holi.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-03-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at 'Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav Shobha Yatra' in Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that for the first time in two years, COVID-19 is under control on the occasion of Holi. The Cheif Minister on Saturday participated in 'Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav Shobha Yatra' in Gorakhpur, under the aegis of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the people at the event, Adityanath referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the recently concluded state Assembly polls and said, "You are connected to the enthusiasm of Holi for past 10 days. For the first time in 2 years, Corona is under control on Holi and we have the opportunity to participate in the event, in person. Secondly, Uttar Pradesh once again chose a government for nationalism and good governance." Adityanath on March 17 had participated in the function of 'Holika Dahan' in Gorakhpur. He had also visited Gorakhanath Temple on the same day.

"People have started playing Holi from March 10 onwards itself. I want to thank you for choosing a government of law and order. This election showed that truth will always triumph," he had said. Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the Assembly elections.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

