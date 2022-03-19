BJP ally UPPL in Assam fields Rwngwra Narzary for Rajya Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party's ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) on Saturday nominated Rwngwra Narzary for the ensuing Rajya Sabha biennial elections in Assam. Narzary will be pitted against Ripun Bora of Congress, with the ruling NDA in Assam vying for the second seat after being assured of bagging one Rajya Sabha seat from the state. Rwngwra Narzary is the president of UPPL while also being the chairman of the Kajalgaon Municipal Board. Narzary was also the former ABSU (All Bodoland Students Union) president and is known to have played a key role in the signing of the 'Third Bodo Peace Accord'.

The NDA will be short of two votes to win the second Rajya Sabha seat from Assam. The BJP alliance led by Himanta Biswa Sarma is confident of winning the second seat. Earlier the BJP had announced Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one Rajya Sabha seat.

The Rajya Sabha election in Assam would be held on March 31, 2022, for two seats. Rajya Sabha MPs Ranee Narah and Ripun Borah, both from Congress, are retiring from the Upper House on April 2, 2022. (ANI)

