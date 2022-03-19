Left Menu

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann Cabinet expands, 10 ministers take oath

Ten ministers were sworn in on Saturday in Punjab, with the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal joining the Bhagwant Mann led Cabinet in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-03-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 12:14 IST
Punjab: Bhagwant Mann Cabinet expands, 10 ministers take oath
AAP leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten ministers were sworn in on Saturday in Punjab, with the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal joining the Bhagwant Mann led Cabinet in the state. The ministers took the oath of offices at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh at Raj Bhawan.

The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Besides Cheema and Dhaliwal, the AAP MLAs -- Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Harjot Singh Bains -- were sworn in at the ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Besides Mann, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Mann's daughter Seerat Kaur Mann and son Dilshan Mann were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. The AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022