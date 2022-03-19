Left Menu

Jebi Mather to be Congress RS candidate from Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 12:17 IST
The Congress has declared the state chief of its women's wing Jebi Mather as its Rajya Sabha candidate for the biennial election to fill three seats from Kerala.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had on Friday approved the candidature of Mather, who is also the vice-chairperson of Aluva municipality in Ernakulam district.

AICC, in a press release issued by the general secretary incharge, Mukul Wasnik announced the candidature.

Meanwhile, two ruling LDF candidates had on Friday filed their nominations for the March 31 biennial election to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from the southern state that will fall vacant early next month following the retirement of members.

The LDF has fielded CPI(M) state committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar as the front's candidates and are likely to win the two seats.

The elections are being held as the terms of senior Congress leader A K Antony, K Somaprasad (CPI-M) and M V Shreyams Kumar (LJD) will expire on April 2. March 21 is the last date for filing the nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

