4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine

Norway's prime minister said Saturday that four US soldiers were killed in plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in a crash on Friday night.

"The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response," he said. "Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit."

