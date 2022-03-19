4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
Norway's prime minister said Saturday that four US soldiers were killed in plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.
Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in a crash on Friday night.
"The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response," he said. "Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit."
