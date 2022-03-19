Left Menu

Hardly matters, won't make any difference: Fadnavis on speculations of Shiv Sena, AIMIM Alliance

Responding to the speculations of a possible alliance between Shiv Sena and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)for the upcoming Civic Polls in Maharashtra, Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the alliance hardly mattered to them.

Responding to the speculations of a possible alliance between Shiv Sena and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)for the upcoming Civic Polls in Maharashtra, Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the alliance hardly mattered to them. "People from the whole country and Maharashtra vote for us because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work we do. All these political parties are the same and now they plan to come together, but it won't make any difference", said Fadnavis.

Earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut cleared the air about the alliance of both the parties. Raut's take was clear that the Shiv Sena could never form an alliance with AIMIM and it was completely unthinkable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

