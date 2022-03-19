Left Menu

First-time MLA T Yangseo Sangtam elected Nagaland assembly deputy speaker

Independent MLA T Yangseo Sangtam was on Saturday unanimously elected the deputy speaker of the Nagaland assembly.Sangtam, the candidate of the United Democratic Alliance UDA, is a first-time MLA from the Pungro-Kiphire seat.The post of the deputy speaker had been lying vacant since February 2020.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 15:50 IST
First-time MLA T Yangseo Sangtam elected Nagaland assembly deputy speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MLA T Yangseo Sangtam was on Saturday unanimously elected the deputy speaker of the Nagaland assembly.

Sangtam, the candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is a first-time MLA from the Pungro-Kiphire seat.

The post of the deputy speaker had been lying vacant since February 2020. Saturday was the first day of the Budget session.

In the 60-member assembly, NDPP has 21 MLAs, NPF 25, BJP 12 and there are two Independent MLAs -- all of whom joined hands in September 2021 to form UDA for facilitating an early solution to the vexed Naga political dialogue.

Sangtam, 39, won a by-election in November 2020, following the demise of then sitting NPF legislator T Torechu. He has been supporting the Neiphiu Rio government.

With no other candidate filing nomination, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced Sangtam elected to the post.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, NPF legislature party Leader TR Zeliang and speaker Longkumer congratulated Sangtam.

They also expressed hope that Sangtam would deliver his responsibilities diligently while maintaining the decorum of the House.

Sangtam also sought the support and cooperation of the members in discharging the duty, asserting that he would treat all members equally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022