AIMIM must prove it is a like-minded party, says Maha NCP chief on alliance suggestion

The AIMIM was responsible for the defeat of several SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh which paved the way for the BJP to win polls and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party must prove its real intentions through actions, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Saturday.

He also said that his party colleague and health minister Rajesh Tope met AIMIM Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel to offer condolences over the death of a close relative, adding that politics cannot be discussed in such meetings. ''In Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM was responsible for the defeat of many Samajwadi Party candidates. The AIMIM should prove it can be considered a like-minded party and should give up its provocative language,'' Patil said.

He was responding to Jaleel's statement that the AIMIM was ready for alliance with Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which will become a ''comfortable car'' from the three-wheeled autorickshaw. To a query on Union minister and BJP MP Raosaheb Danve claiming that 25 MLAs from the ruling MVA were ready to switch sides as and when polls draw close, Patil said even BJP MLAs are happy as funds for developmental works were being provided by the state government, while the MLA fund had been hiked by Rs 1 crore.

''There is no question of MVA MLAs switching sides. If anyone breaks away, he will not be seen in the legislature again as people will teach them a lesson. The BJP says 25 MLAs were planning to boycott the Assembly's budget session, but it is not easy to resign (from the House) and win again,'' the NCP minister said. Earlier in the day, Tope said that Jaleel should speak to senior NCP leaders if AIMIM wants to ally. ''I just listened to him,'' the state health minister said referring to his visit to Jaleel's residence on Friday night to condole the death of the AIMIM MP's mother when he spoke about the alliance. ''If AIMIM wants to talk about alliance they should talk to our senior leaders. They can talk to Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar or Sharad Pawar. The decision of our senior leaders will be accepted by all,'' Tope said. He (Jaleel) told me that AIMIM will stand behind any party that takes care of minorities. I just listened to him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)