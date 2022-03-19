Left Menu

Anmol Rattan Sidhu appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

Punjab government on Saturday appointed Anmol Rattan Sidhu, a senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the new Advocate General of the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:43 IST
Punjab government on Saturday appointed Anmol Rattan Sidhu, a senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the new Advocate General of the state. "The Governor of Punjab in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Consitution of India is pleased to appoint Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, senior Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court as Advocate General for the state of Punjab with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," reads the state government notification.

The decision comes after the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government was elected to power in Punjab and Bhagwant Mann took office as the chief minister. The AAP won a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins of the electoral politics in the state. (ANI)

