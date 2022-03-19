UK's Johnson sees no return of normal relations with Putin
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday it would be a mistake to normalise relations with President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"To try to re-normalise relations with Putin after this, as we did in 2014, would be to make exactly the same mistake again," Johnson told a Conservative Party conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack- mayor
TOP WRAP 2-Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor
U.S. takes aim at Russian oligarchs in fresh sanctions
One generating unit at Ukrainian nuclear plant has been hit by Russian fire - RIA
Russians begin shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant