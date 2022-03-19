Left Menu

Pope releases long-awaited reform of Vatican bureaucracy

The Vatican has released the document laying out Pope Francis long-awaited reform of the Holy See bureaucracy.The 54-page text, titled Praedicate Evanglium, or Proclaiming the Gospel, replaces the founding constitution Pastor Bonus penned by St. John Paul II in 1988.Francis was elected pope in 2013 in large part on his promise to reform the bulky and inefficient Vatican bureaucracy, which acts as the organ of central governance for the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church.

Pope releases long-awaited reform of Vatican bureaucracy
The Vatican has released the document laying out Pope Francis' long-awaited reform of the Holy See bureaucracy.

The 54-page text, titled "Praedicate Evanglium," or "Proclaiming the Gospel," replaces the founding constitution "Pastor Bonus" penned by St. John Paul II in 1988.

Francis was elected pope in 2013 in large part on his promise to reform the bulky and inefficient Vatican bureaucracy, which acts as the organ of central governance for the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church. He named a Cabinet of cardinal advisers who have met periodically since his election to help him draft the changes.

Much of the reform work has been rolled out piecemeal over the years, with offices consolidated and financial reforms issued. But the publication of the new document, for now only in Italian, finalizes the process and puts it into effect in June.

The document was released Saturday, the ninth anniversary of Francis' installation as pope and the feast of St. Joseph, an important figure to Francis' ministry.

