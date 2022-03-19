Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's swipe at Centre over India's World Happiness ranking, says country will soon top hate, anger charts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in an apparent jibe at the Centre over the country's ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, said India would soon top hate and anger charts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi's swipe at Centre over India's World Happiness ranking, says country will soon top hate, anger charts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in an apparent jibe at the Centre over the country's ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, said India would soon top hate and anger charts. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared the report and said, "Hunger Rank: 10, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!"

Published by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the World Happiness Report ranks 150 countries of the world on several factors such as sense of well-being, GDP per capita, social support system, life expectancy, generosity, liberty to make life choices and perceptions of corruption, etc. In this year's report, Finland topped the list. The other countries ranked among the top 10 list include Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand (rankwise from second to tenth).

India performed slightly well this year and moved up three places to 136th position in the World Happiness Report. Last year, India was ranked 139th in this list. The United States ranked 16th, the United Kingdom ranked 17th and France secured 20th position in the said report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022