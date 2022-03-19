Left Menu

Anmol Rattan Sidhu appointed Punjab AG

The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu was appointed as the new advocate general (AG) of Punjab on Saturday, according to an order.

Sidhu, who remained the president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court bar association for eight times, said he will donate his salary as AG for the treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation.

''The Governor of Punjab, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, senior advocate, Punjab and Haryana High court as advocate general for the state of Punjab with effect from the date he assumed charge of his officer,'' the Home Affairs and Justice Department order read.

In a tweet, Sidhu said, ''On drug menace - Will reach out to such villages and donate my salary as AG for treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation. I will start from Vill. Maqbool Pura with the able guidance of Smt Jeevan Jyot Kaur MLA Amritsar East''.

The post of Punjab AG fell vacant after Deepinder Singh Patwalia resigned following the Punjab assembly poll results.

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.

