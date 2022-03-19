Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL40 INDIA-JAPAN-2NDLD SUMMIT Japan announces investment target of Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India in next five years New Delhi: Japan on Saturday announced an investment target of five trillion yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India in the next five years following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

DEL17 VP-UKD-LD INSTITUTE Naidu calls for rejecting Macaulay's education, asks what is wrong with saffron Haridwar: The government is accused of saffronising education but ''what is wrong with saffron'', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked on Saturday as he called for total rejection of the Macaulay system of education from the country.

DEL29 JK-SHAH-SECURITY Shah reviews security situation in J&K, calls for proactive operations against terrorists Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and laid emphasis on proactive operations against terrorists and choking their logistical and financial support systems.

DEL41 JK-GRENADE One CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in JK's Shopian Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. DEL20 PB-MINISTERS-2NDLD OATH Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet in Punjab Chandigarh: Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab here on Saturday.

MDS1 KA-UKRAINE-STUDENT-BODY Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine to arrive on March 21 Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday said the mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, is expected to reach the airport here early on March 21, and all the documentations required for transportation have been completed.

BOM11 MH-JALEEL-2ND LD ALLIANCE AIMIM MP proposes alliance with MVA in Maha; Sena says no, NCP and Cong say it must prove its credentials first Aurangabad (Maha): AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has caused a flutter in Maharashtra politics by stating that his party can form an alliance with the Shiv Sena-led ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition to prevent the BJP from coming to power.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 2,075 fresh COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases declined further to 27,802, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL13 ITX-CBDT CHAIRMAN-COLLECTIONS Reforms in I-T dept, 'strengthening' of economy led to record tax collections: CBDT chairman New Delhi: Reforms undertaken by the government within the Income Tax department and the ''strengthening'' of the Indian economy are among the major factors that led to the highest-ever direct tax collections in the country, which stand at over Rs 13.63 lakh crore, CBDT Chairman J B Mohapatra has said.

BOM7 GA-LD CONG-GFP Goa Cong leader riles ally GFP by blaming it for poll debacle, gets show-cause notice Panaji: Congress on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to its leader Vijai Bhike after his statement blaming the ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the poor performance in the last month's Goa Assembly elections drew a sharp response from the latter.

LEGAL LGD3 CJI-ARBITRATION Arbitration best-suited dispute resolution mechanism for globalised world: CJI New Delhi: Arbitration is the best-suited dispute resolution mechanism for the globalised world and a time-bound process structured to deliver immediate relief, Chief Justice N V Ramana said on Saturday. FOREIGN FGN28 JAPAN-INDIA-INVESTMENT Japan to offer India USD 42bn in investments during Kishida's visit: Report Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen (USD 42 billion) in India over the next five years during his visit to the country on Saturday, according to a media report. FGN38 VIRUS-CHINA-2NDLD CASES China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year; to stick to zero case policy Beijing, Mar 19 (PTI) China on Saturday reported two COVID-19 deaths, the first since January 2021, amid a spike in the coronavirus cases prompting authorities to rule out relaxing the much-criticised ''dynamic zero-COVID'' policy of restricting international travel to control the latest outbreak. By K J M Varma FGN12 BIDEN-XI-LD TALKS Biden warns Xi of 'implications & consequences' if China provides material support to Russia: White House Washington/Beijing: US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that there would be ''implications and consequences'' for Beijing if it chose to provide direct ''material support'' to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine and increasing attacks on civilians, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-INDIAN-ENVOY-LD NOMINATION US President Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar as his envoy to Morocco Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin diplomat Puneet Talwar as the country’s ambassador to Morocco, the second such nomination of an Indian-American in a week. By Lalit K Jha PTI CJ CJ

