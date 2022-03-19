After name of CM Gehlot's son surfaces in fraud case, BJP seeks explanation

The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son of being involved in a fraud even as he countered saying more such allegations will surface as elections approach. Citing a Marathi news channel’s video clip, which said that an FIR was registered against Vaibhav Gehlot and Gujarat Congress worker Sachin Purushottam Valera among others, BJP state president Satish Poonia sought clarification from the chief minister on the matter. According to the report, Vaibhav Gehlot, also the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, is accused of being involved in a fraud pertaining to sanctioning a tender for a project with the state’s tourism department. “The name of the chief minister’s son is being heard in this Marathi news, the honourable chief minister must clarify. The people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth,” Poonia's tweet in Hindi read. Denying the allegations, Vaibhav tweeted, “I have no information and no connection to the case in which my name has been dragged in the media. We all know that as the elections approach, false allegations as well as manipulated stories will surface.” An FIR has been registered against 14 people, including Vaibhav and Valera, in Maharashtra’s Nashik on March 17. Complainant Sushil Bhalchandra Patil has alleged that Valera, who presented himself as someone close to the chief minister’s son, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him on the pretext of landing him a contract with the Rajasthan government.

