Nagaland govt taking steps to facilitate Naga political issue: Governor

The Nagaland government has been making every endeavour as a facilitator of the Naga political issue (NPI) so that all the negotiating parties arrive at an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said on Saturday.

In his address on the first day of the week-long budget session of the Assembly, the governor appreciated coming together of all MLAs to form the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an opposition-less government to pursue an early solution to the NPI.

He termed it as "one of the most beautiful illustrations of everyone putting the interest and welfare of the people and the state above anything else".

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP had formed the government in 2018. The NPF joined the ruling dispensation in September last year and formed the UDA.

"I also hear and echo the voice of the people of the state for an early settlement of the NPI, which continues to take centre stage in our minds and hearts. We are aware of the significant positive developments that have taken place in the past few years," Mukhi said.

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the NSCN(IM) since 1997 and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven organizations since 2017. The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.

However, the final solution is yet to see the light of the day mainly because of the unwillingness of the government to accept the NSCN(IM)'s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution. The governor said, ''The state government, as always, has been making every endeavour as a facilitator (of the NPI) so that all the negotiating parties are able to appreciate each other's position and arrive at a solution which is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.'' Mukhi expressed confidence that with the deepest concern being shown by everyone, the long-cherished solution will soon become a reality.

Referring to the killing of 14 civilians at Oting village in Mon district on December 4 last year involving security forces, he said the event which is painful and unfortunate, caused outrage. The government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which completed its inquiries, he said. The Army has also constituted a Court of Inquiry on the matter and it is also expected to complete its investigations soon, the governor said.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the government has taken several measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

"We need to continue adhering to COVID-19 behaviour," he said while urging all unvaccinated persons to get fully vaccinated at the earliest.

The governor said the general law and order situation in the state has remained by and large peaceful. On the issue of the inter-state border tension with Assam, he expressed happiness that the Assembly has constituted a committee headed by the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to find ways for amicable settlement of the issue.

Mukhi said he was delighted to note that the state government is also taking steps to resolve the issues concerning oil and petroleum exploration.

The Budget session will conclude on March 25.

