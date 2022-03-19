Left Menu

AIMIM proposes alliance with Congress, NCP in Maharashtra to defeat BJP

The AIMIM party, which has often been accused of being the BJP's 'B-Team' by other political parties has said that it is willing to enter into an alliance with Congress and the NCP in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls in order to defeat BJP.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:33 IST
The AIMIM party, which has often been accused of being the BJP's 'B-Team' by other political parties has said that it is willing to enter into an alliance with Congress and the NCP in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls in order to defeat BJP. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Maharashtra state president Imtiaz Jaleel while speaking to ANI Said, "Whenever the BJP wins, AIMIM is held responsible for it, stating we are the "B" team of BJP. So we have given a proposal to Congress for alliance with our party in Maharashtra."

Jaleel, however, said that the Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the NCP and the Congress in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi state government should be kept out. The AIMIM leader added, "I know they will not agree to it as they have an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, but atleast we will not be held responsible for BJP's victory as we gave a proposal of alliance to them."

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had ruled out an alliance between his party and the AIMIM. Raut had said, "Maharashtra government is formed by three parties, Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. There will be no inclusion of any fourth party." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

