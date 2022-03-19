BJP ally UPPL names candidate for election to Assam’s RS seat

BJP’s coalition partner in Assam, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), has named its working president Rwngwra Narzary as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Two seats from the state are falling vacant, election for which is due on March 31.

While the BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one seat, the saffron party and AGP, another coalition partner, made way for the UPPL to field its nominee for the second seat.

“We are really happy to announce the name of Shri Rwngwra Narzary, Working President of UPPL as the candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha election. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our coalition partner BJP & AGP for giving us one seat of Rajya Sabha to contest,” UPPL president Pramod Boro said in a tweet on Friday.

Boro also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with the state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita and AGP president Atul Bora, for their support.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is the third partner in the BJP-led coalition in the state.

The two seats for which elections are due were held by Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah of the Congress. Ripun Bora is in the fray this time as the Opposition parties’ joint candidate.

The ruling coalition stands comfortably poised to get one of its candidates easily elected, though it may fall short by a couple of votes if the Opposition votes as a bloc for its lone nominee so far.

Out of seven Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, the BJP currently holds three and Congress two. The AGP has one member in the Upper House, while the other is held by an Independent.

The BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 63, while AGP has nine and UPPL has seven MLAs.

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which has lent its support to the government in the Assembly floor but not entered into any political alliance, has three MLAs.

In the opposition camp, the Congress’ strength is 27, AIUDF has 15 members and the CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent MLA also.

The last date for filing nominations for the upcoming election is March 21, while scrutiny of papers will take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 24, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission of India.

Votes will be counted on March 31. MLAs in the 126-member Assam assembly will participate in the Rajya Sabha elections as members of the Upper House of Parliament are elected by legislators in state assemblies. It is an election through proportional representation. PTI SSG MM MM