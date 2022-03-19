Never contested polls for CM post, fought elections as BJP worker in Manipur, says N Biren Singh

By Payal Mehta Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said he has never contested elections "for CM or any other post" but as a worker of BJP and the party's central leadership will take a decision on the next chief minister in the state.

Biren Singh, who is in Delhi for another round of meetings, told ANI that he has always worked in the interest of the party and will continue to do so. His remarks came amid discussions in the BJP over the next chief minister in the state after the party secured a historic victory in the assembly polls earlier this month getting 32 seats in the 60-member assembly. It will be the second successive BJP-led government in the northeastern state. The BJP has appointed central observers for a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs.

"I never contested elections for CM or any other post but as a worker of my party. The decision (on CM's face) will be taken by higher authorities. I've come to Delhi to meet BJP's central leadership. Chief Minister or no chief Minister, I am somebody who has worked in the interest of the party and will continue to do so," Biren Singh told ANI. "We are a party which is extremely disciplined and there are rules and norms by which we function. So, we will wait for the party high command to take a call on when the chief minister will take the oath and what will be the contours of his cabinet," he added.

He said the state government has sought to work according to the 'Sabka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas' mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister give us the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. I am very happy thankful and grateful to the people of Manipur who allowed us to work with this formula," Biren Singh said.

The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) with Biren Singh as Chief Minister. BJP legislator T Biswajit Singh's name has also been doing the rounds as a possible choice for the post of Chief Minister in Manipur.

The BJP had earlier formed a second successive government in Assam with its allies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)