Left Menu

Rescue work underway after southern air strike on Ukrainian troops, governor says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:05 IST
Rescue work underway after southern air strike on Ukrainian troops, governor says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The governor of Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region on Saturday said rescue work was ongoing at the site of an air strike on a facility where Ukrainian soldiers had been sleeping. Speaking on national television, Governor Vitaliy Kim said the attack took place on Friday but gave no further detail about the location or the number of possible casualties.

Local media reported the strike hit a barracks in the regional capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022