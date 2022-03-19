MVA MLAs seeking Maha progress must join BJP, says Union minister

MVA MLAs in Maharashtra should join the BJP as the ruling alliance is beset with corruption, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said here on Saturday.

He said the state cannot progress under such a coalition and it was imperative Maharashtra has a BJP government.

''There are corruption allegations against several MVA ministers. In such a scenario, a government of three parties cannot bring about progress, for that Maharashtra needs a BJP government. Any MLA who really wants progress must join the BJP,'' he told a Marathi news channel here.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, and was formed after the Uddav Thackeray-led party broke its alliance with the BJP post the 2019 Assembly polls.

