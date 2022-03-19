Left Menu

MVA MLAs seeking Maha progress must join BJP, says Union minister

Any MLA who really wants progress must join the BJP, he told a Marathi news channel here.The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, and was formed after the Uddav Thackeray-led party broke its alliance with the BJP post the 2019 Assembly polls.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:11 IST
MVA MLAs seeking Maha progress must join BJP, says Union minister
He said the state cannot progress under such a coalition and it was imperative Maharashtra has a BJP government. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrBhagwatKarad)
  • Country:
  • India

MVA MLAs in Maharashtra should join the BJP as the ruling alliance is beset with corruption, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said here on Saturday.

He said the state cannot progress under such a coalition and it was imperative Maharashtra has a BJP government.

''There are corruption allegations against several MVA ministers. In such a scenario, a government of three parties cannot bring about progress, for that Maharashtra needs a BJP government. Any MLA who really wants progress must join the BJP,'' he told a Marathi news channel here.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, and was formed after the Uddav Thackeray-led party broke its alliance with the BJP post the 2019 Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022