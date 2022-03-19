Maha: Congress fields Jayshree Jadhav for Kolhapur North Assembly byelection

Congress on Saturday announced the candidature of Jayshree Jadhav for the April 12 byelection to Kolhapur North Assembly seat.

The death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, Jayshree's husband, necessitated the election.

Chandrakant Jadhav died last year following post-COVID-19 complications. He was a first-time MLA who had defeated the Shiv Sena's Rajesh Kshirsagar. Now the Sena and Congress are part of the ruling alliance along with the NCP.

Counting of votes will take place on April 16.

BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam for the seat.

