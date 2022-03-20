Contest for lone Nagaland Rajya Sabha seat on card, NPF decides to enter fray

In a clear sign of fissure in the ruling alliance, Nagaland People's Front (NPF) has decided to throw its hat in the Rajya Sabha biennial election from the state even while the BJP has already announced nomination of S Phangnon Konyak for the lone seat. The NPF president Shurhozelie Leizietsu has asked legislature party leader TR Zeliang to take steps to contest the Rajya Sabha biennial election.

The BJP's state Mahila Morcha president S Phangnon Konyak is, however, likely to sail through even if the NPF fields its nominee. On Saturday, the NPF president in his letter said, "We are happy to inform you that Thenucho Tnyi, one of our working presidents, has come forward to stand as an NPF nominee for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha if no other candidate comes forward from the legislature group."

The NPF president also asked TR Zeliang to initiate the nomination process for the party candidate, calling for the signing of the papers by the required number of MLAs on March 21 morning. A senior leader of the NPF said that an emergency meeting of the party leaders and MLAs will be held on Sunday in Kohima to discuss the Rajya Sabha poll issue.

"The NPF is part of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in Nagaland led by NDPP and the BJP," said the NPF leader, adding "the BJP has already fielded S Phangnon Konyak for the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat and she's a consensus nominee of the BJP and NDPP." The 60 member Nagaland Assembly consists of the NDPP (21 MLAs), the BJP (12 MLAs) and the NPF (25 MLAs), besides two Independents.

He stated that the NPF had joined hands with the NDPP and the BJP to form a consensus government in Nagaland to pave way for an early resolution of the Naga issue. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24. The counting of votes of the poll scheduled on March 31 will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards. (ANI)

