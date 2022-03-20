Uttarakhand BJP legislature party meeting rescheduled for tomorrow in Dehradun

Uttarakhand caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday informed that the state BJP legislature party will now meet tomorrow in the evening in Dehradun. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held later today.

Addressing the media, Dhami said, "The Uttarakhand BJP Legislative Party will meet tomorrow evening in Dehradun. I am leaving for Dehradun now." The BJP's state media in-charge Manvir Chauhan told ANI that central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will be present in the legislature party meeting.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik informed that all newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly will take oath in the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow. Kaushik also said that the name of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister will be decided after the legislature party meeting.

Earlier today, Dhami, Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital to discuss government formation. The BJP president JP Nadda and party leaders BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj were also present at Shah's residence.

Notably, the BJP MLA and former minister Rekha Arya has supported Dhami as the next Chief Minister. Several MLAs, including Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, have given their consent for the name of Dhami as the leader of the legislature party.

Till now six MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party have announced their willingness to vacate their Assembly seats to help Dhami get elected to the House. Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

