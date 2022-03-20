Left Menu

After Jagannath Sarkar escapes bomb attack, BJP's Ballygunge candidate slams TMC, demands Central forces deployment

BJP's Keya Ghosh took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress saying it is scared of losing after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar narrowly escaped bomb attack on Sunday and demanded the deployment of Central forces for the bypolls.

Updated: 20-03-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:15 IST
BJP's Keya Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP's Keya Ghosh took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress saying it is scared of losing after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar narrowly escaped bomb attack on Sunday and demanded the deployment of Central forces for the bypolls. Ghosh is BJP's candidate for Ballygunge Assembly by-elections and facing Trinamool Congress' Babul Supriyo. She

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The attack on BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar shows that TMC candidates are scared that they will lag behind in polls." Earlier on Saturday, the BJP MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film 'The Kashmir Files' in Nadia district.

"I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly," said Jagannath Sarkar. Sarkar claimed that he escaped the attack as the car was speeding and the bomb landed behind the vehicle.

The BJP MP claimed that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and President Rule should be imposed in the state to save democracy. The Ballygunge Assembly seat from where Babul Supriyo is contesting bypolls fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. The CPI(M) has fielded Saira Shah Halim from Ballygunge. Polling will be held on April 12 for one parliamentary constituency Asansol and one assembly constituency each in West Bengal (Ballygunge). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

