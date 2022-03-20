Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:46 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's parliament will be convened on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan earlier this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority.
Several lawmakers in Khan's party have defected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Pakistan
- Khan
Advertisement