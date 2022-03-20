Left Menu

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:46 IST
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's parliament will be convened on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan earlier this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority.

Several lawmakers in Khan's party have defected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022