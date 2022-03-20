Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:03 IST
UP BJP's legislature party meet likely on March 24: Party sources
The meeting of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh legislature party is likely to be held here on March 24, a day before the swearing-in of the new state chief minister, a senior party leader said.

The meeting is to be held to formally elect CM-designate Yogi Adityanath as the state’s legislature party leader.

''The date of the meeting of the BJP legislature party is yet to be finalised. However, there is a possibility that the meeting will be held on March 24,'' a senior UP BJP leader told PTI on Sunday.

When contacted, another prominent party leader said, ''A meeting of the BJP MLAs was to be held on March 21 but it seems to have been postponed to March 24.'' After leading the BJP to a thumping victory in the just-concluded elections, Adityanath will be lead the country’s most populous and politically crucial state for the second time consecutively as its chief minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das have been made the observer and co-observer, respectively for the government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

