Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term

Union Finance Minister Nirmala on Sunday announced that N Biren Singh would remain the chief minister of the northeastern state of Manipur for a second term. Sitharaman, has been sent to Manipur as central observer by the BJP party said Singh was unanimously chosen by partys state legislature party as their leader.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:06 IST
N Biren Singh (Twitter Profile Image). Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala on Sunday announced that N Biren Singh would remain the chief minister of the northeastern state of Manipur for a second term. Sitharaman, has been sent to Manipur as central observer by the BJP party said Singh was unanimously chosen by party's state legislature party as their leader. The legislature party's meeting and announcement follows 10 days of uncertainty since the results were announced with rival leaders Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh rushing to Delhi twice to meet central leaders in what was seen as part of a hectic lobbying exercise by rival camps, despite denials of differences.

Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the co-observer, arrived at Imphal earlier Sunday to attend the meeting of the newly elected BJP MLAs in the state.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also flew in for the crucial meet.

The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

