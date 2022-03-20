Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Jhakar

That explains the absence of even the two regents, what to talk of supremo himself, at oath ceremony of the Punjab ministers, the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted.Its good, as Punjab deserves a CM whos a Khud Mukhtiar independent than a remote controlled one, Jakhar said.Ten Punjab ministers took oath on Saturday, three days after Mann was sworn-in as the chief minister on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is coming out of the shadow of the AAP's top leadership in Delhi and it is good for the state. This is good as Punjab deserves a chief minister who is independent, rather than being ''remote controlled'', said Jakhar, whose party lost the recent Punjab assembly polls to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress, which was in power in the state, got 18 seats in the 117-member assembly, while the AAP won 92 seats.

''Seems @BhagwantMann has come of age already much to the chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi. That explains the absence of even the two regents, what to talk of supremo himself, at oath ceremony (of the Punjab ministers),'' the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted.

''It's good, as Punjab deserves a CM who's a Khud Mukhtiar (independent) than a remote controlled one,'' Jakhar said.

Ten Punjab ministers took oath on Saturday, three days after Mann was sworn-in as the chief minister on Wednesday. The AAP stormed to power, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

