SP to celebrate Lohia’s birth anniversary on March 23 in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday said it would celebrate the 112th birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on March 23 across Uttar Pradesh.

The birth anniversary of the socialist leader and thinker will be celebrated across the state, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

On this day, conferences on Lohia's ideology and thoughts will be held at all district offices of the party, he said. A prominent socialist thinker and political leader, Lohia was born on March 23, 1910 in Akbarpur, a tehsil-level city in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party considers Lohia its “guiding light” and claims to follow his socialist policies for the creation of a socialist society.

