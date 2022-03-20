PM Modi brought unity among chief ministers of NE states: Tripura CM

Left Menu

Deb was speaking at an event to welcome tribal rights activist and Tripura Peoples Front TPF chief Patal Kanya Jamatia, who joined the BJP on Sunday. It is Narendra Modi who pays equal respect to chief ministers of smaller states.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped develop unity among the CMs of the northeastern states, who now jointly strive for the growth of the region. Deb was speaking at an event to welcome tribal rights activist and Tripura People's Front (TPF) chief Patal Kanya Jamatia, who joined the BJP on Sunday.

"… It is Narendra Modi who pays equal respect to chief ministers of smaller states. Our strength has now increased as the CMs strive for development together, which was not seen earlier," Deb said.

He also said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,300 crore for the development of indigenous people of the state. Hailing Patal Kayna for choosing the "right party" to work for the state's progress, Deb asked Tripura BJP leaders to accommodate members of the TPF in all the existing committees - state and booth level.

The TPF was floated in 2014 as an NGO by Patal Kanya, who said after joining the BJP: "I am not endorsing Tipraland or Greater Tipraland, but certainly want to work for development, safety and security of the indigenous people." "All the leaders and workers of TPF will actively work for the BJP, even as it will continue to function as an NGO," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

