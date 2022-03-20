Left Menu

MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin laments remark on voters in Coimbatore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:13 IST
MLA and secretary of the DMK youth wing Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday thanked the people of Coimbatore for the victory of the party in the civic elections held in February and expressed regret over his remark that voters in the textile city had made him unhappy for not voting for the party in the last Assembly elections wherein the DMK got a drubbing.

''There was a problem in believing the voters in Coimbatore due to past experiences...'' he had said. After lamenting the remark at a function, he handed over educational assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 524 students, and presented sewing machines to 500 women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

