Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL30 LD BJP-GOVERNMENT FORMATION Biren Singh gets 2nd term as Manipur CM; Dhami, Sawant favourites in Uttarakhand, Goa Imphal/Dehradun/Panaji: N Biren Singh will be the Manipur chief minister for a second straight term after he was unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, while the newly elected party MLAs will choose their leaders on Monday in Uttarakhand and Goa where incumbents Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pramod Sawant are the clear favourites but face some opposition.

DEL25 LD SHARAD YADAV-RJD Sharad Yadav merges his party with RJD, says opposition unity needed to defeat BJP New Delhi: Asserting that nationwide opposition unity is imperative to defeat the BJP, former Union minister and socialist leader Sharad Yadav on Sunday merged his party LJD with Rashtriya Janata Dal and pitched for coming together of all forces fighting the ruling party. DEL28 INDIA-AUSTRALIA-LD TRADE India, Australia set to conclude early harvest trade deal this month New Delhi: India and Australia are on course to ink an early harvest trade deal by the end of this month while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to unveil a Rs 1,500-crore investment package to boost bilateral ties at a virtual summit with PM Narendra Modi on Monday.

DEL15 VACCINE-COVISHIELD Second Covishield dose can be given between 8-16 weeks after first dose, says NTAGI reducing gap New Delhi: India's apex body on immunisation NTAGI has recommended administering the second dose of Covishield between eight and 16 weeks after the first dose, official sources said on Sunday.

DEL4 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds 1,761 Covid cases, lowest single-day rise in nearly two years New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 1,761 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in around 688 days, that took its tally to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL26 ITX-STARTUP-LD EVASION I-T department detects Rs 224-crore undisclosed income after raids on start-up firm Infra.Market New Delhi: The Income Tax department has detected ''undisclosed'' income of more than Rs 224 crore after it recently raided Maharashtra-based unicorn start-up Infra.Market, officials said on Sunday.

CAL14 WB-ABHISHEK-LD QUESTIONING BJP using ED, CBI for political gains: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Kolkata: TMC MP and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the BJP government at the Centre is using the ED and CBI for its political interests, unable to accept the setback in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

CAL4 AN-LD-CYCLONE Heavy rain, strong winds in Andamans due to Cyclone Asani Port Blair: People living in coastal areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands were evacuated to safety as the archipelago experienced heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Asani, officials said.

BOM11 MH-UDDHAV-LD AIMIM Uddhav rejects AIMIM alliance offer, says it's part of BJP's game plan to defame Shiv Sena's Hindutva agenda Mumbai: Asserting that Shiv Sena is a ''Hindutvavadi'' party, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday rejected AIMIM's offer for an alliance calling it a ''conspiracy'' by the opposition BJP to defame the Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. MDS9 TN-CM-LD AUTOBIOGRAPHY Jail was a 'torture camp' during Emergency, Stalin says in his autobiography Chennai: Marked by a sense of detachment 'like a saint', late DMK patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi handed him over to police during the infamous Emergency period, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reminisced in his autobiography. LEGAL LGD2 DL-COURT-TERROR Court orders framing of charge against Yasin Malik, Hafiz Saeed, others New Delhi: A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges under the UAPA against Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik and others in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Valley in 2017. BUSINESS DEL8 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE-HIKE Diesel price for bulk users hiked Rs 25/ltr; pvt retailers stare closure New Delhi: The price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by about Rs 25 per litre in line with a near 40 per cent rise in international oil prices, but retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged, sources said. FOREIGN FGN28 CHINA-INDOPACIFIC-NATO US' Indo-Pacific strategy as 'dangerous’ as NATO expansion resulting in Ukraine crisis: China Beijing: The US' Indo-Pacific strategy is as ''dangerous'' as NATO's eastward expansion in Europe resulting in Russia's military offensive against Ukraine, a senior Chinese diplomat has said. By K J M Varma FGN53 NEPAL-INDIA-ENVOY-APPOINTMENT Nepal appoints ex-US envoy Shankar Prasad Sharma as new Ambassador to India Kathmandu: Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed economist and former US envoy Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma as the country’s new Ambassador to India, an official announcement said on Sunday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN25 ISRAEL-PM-INDIA-LD VISIT Israeli Prime Minister to visit India from April 2 to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that he will be visiting India in the first week of April to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. By Harinder Mishra PTI CJ CJ

