Bihar: Giriraj alleges ‘persecution’ of Hindus in his Lok Sabha constituency

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday attacked the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, in which the BJP is a senior partner, claiming ''persecution of Hindus'' in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Singh, who is here on a visit, vented spleen over an alleged incident of communal violence in Rajaura village that he said reminded him of the plight of Kasmiri Pandits. ''I could not sleep for two to three days after watching the ‘Kashmir Files’. Hindus are not a vote bank so they are like orphans. I want to ask the chief minister of Bihar whether Hindus of Rajaura are condemned to a similar fate,” said the Union minister, who had won Begusarai in 2019, defeating his nearest CPI rival Kanhaiya Kumar in a high-voltage election.

In Rajaura, a recent clash between two groups had left six people injured, some of whom are undergoing treatment. There have been no arrests so far, but the administration is examining CCTV footage, officials said. Singh alleged that attempts were being made by the local administration to do a ''leepa-poti'' (whitewashing) in the matter by ''tampering” with evidence.

''The administration might thereafter try to paint the incident as a clash between rivals and press for a compromise instead of ensuring justice to Hindus,” he said.

''If that happens I would launch a Gandhian protest,” warned the BJP leader, a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, formerly, as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, used to remain in news for defying the CM.

Singh, who has been in favour of a population control law and is among those who fear that Muslims might some day outnumber Hindus in India, said, ''I am even more afraid of radicalism (‘kattarpanth’) and its patronage by those who practise vote-bank politics''.

