Installation of Shivaji's statue leads to protest, stone-hurling in Telangana

(Eds: Updating with Home Minister's statement)) Hyderabad, Mar 20 (PTI): Prohibitory orders were clamped in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district , Telangana, on Sunday after two groups protested and pelted each other with stones over installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said.

Teargas shells to disperse the crowd brought the situation under control. A constable was injured in the stone-hurling and sent for a medical examination, said the police.

According to them, the statue was placed by one group, which was opposed by another. This resulted in protests and stone-hurling.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 (of CrPC) were imposed, said Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju.

Police pickets were set up and preventive arrests were being made, another senior police official-in-charge of law and order told PTI. No permission was obtained for installing the statue, said the official. Additional policemen were deployed and peace was ensured, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind tweeted: ''The Bodhan Municipal Council had accepted to the proposed Shivaji Maharaj's idol and passed resolution. Yet, the TRS-MIM hooligans are creating ruckus & tensions in the town''.

''Now, the ruling TRS councillor openly threatened to disrupt law & order of the Bodhan town, if #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol is installed!,'' the BJP leader said in another tweet. Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali spoke to Director General Police (DGP) of the State M Mahendar Reddy over the incident, an official press release said here. The DGP is said to have told the Minister that the law and order situation was under control and that senior police officers were there to monitor the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)