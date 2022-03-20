Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files': VP Singh govt was in power, not Congress: Pawar, says Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had become HM with BJP's help

Claiming that some members of BJP were supporting the then VP Singh government, Pawar said Mufti Mohammad Sayeed became Union home minister from December 1989 to November 1990 with the help of BJP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the VP Singh-led government was in power in the country and not Congress as being portrayed in Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files', based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Claiming that some members of BJP were supporting the then VP Singh government, Pawar said Mufti Mohammad Sayeed became Union home minister (from December 1989 to November 1990) with the help of BJP. ''The then governor (of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan) was not even distantly related to Congress,'' the veteran politician told reporters at Baramati in the Pune district. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties.

Pawar said that a kind of writing or movie which divides society should be avoided.

''The film is being used to blame the Congress party and there is an effort to portray that whatever happened had happened when Congress was ruling the country. But if we study it, this (exodus of Kashmiri Pandits) happened when Vishwanath Pratap Singh was leading the country. Some from BJP, which is creating noise on the issue now, were in support of Singh,'' he said. ''Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who was Union home minister at that time had got the position with the help of BJP. Also, then governor (Jagmohan) was not even distantly related to the Congress,'' Pawar added.

