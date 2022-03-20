All in Congress party responsible for poll debacle in 5 States: Narayanasamy

Left Menu

Failures are stepping stones to success and hence Congress should evolve a strategy to emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, although the verdict in the polls in the five States was a shock and disappointment. Narayanasamy also wanted the Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to ensure that a full-fledged budget for the fiscal 2022-2023 was presented on the floor of the Assembly as there was likelihood of only interim budget vote on account for the next fiscal.

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Sunday said all those in the party were responsible for its debacle in the five States that went to Assembly polls recently.

In his virtual press meet, Narayanasamy said, ''it is not correct to say that the poor showing of the party in the five States was attributable to the party leadership. All are responsible for the debacle of the Congress in one way or the other.'' He said, ''Party men should not be demoralized by the defeat of the party in five States. Failures are stepping stones to success and hence Congress should evolve a strategy to emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, although the verdict in the polls in the five States was a shock and disappointment.'' Narayanasamy also wanted the Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy to ensure that a full-fledged budget for the fiscal 2022-2023 was presented on the floor of the Assembly as there was likelihood of only interim budget (vote on account) for the next fiscal. ''When Rangasamy is heading an NDA government which includes BJP, he can procure sufficient funds from the NDA government at the Centre,'' he said.

Narayanasamy also wanted the territorial government to ensure that there was fair selection of candidates to various posts in government departments. PTI COR ROH ROH

