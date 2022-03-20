Left Menu

Delegation from gulf arrives in JK to probe for investment opportunities

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 22:18 IST
Delegation from gulf arrives in JK to probe for investment opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-member delegation from the gulf countries has arrived in Jammu to explore investment opportunities in the union territory, officials said on Sunday.

The delegation arrived following an invitation by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Dubai Expo in January this year, the officials said.

The delegation includes top businessmen from real estate, hospitality, telecom, import-export, and other sectors, and has also among it a member of the ruling family in Sharjah.

The delegation also includes one diplomat, a few educationists, and one journalist, they said.

As part of the four-day programme, the UT administration will apprise the party of investment opportunities in the region, with a focus on tourism and hospitality sector, the officials said.

The delegation will also visit the famous tourist spots of Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities there, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022