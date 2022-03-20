Delegation from gulf arrives in JK to explore investment opportunities

A 36-member delegation from the gulf countries has arrived in Srinagar to explore investment opportunities in the union territory, officials said on Sunday.

The delegation arrived following an invitation by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Dubai Expo in January this year, the officials said.

The delegation includes top businessmen from real estate, hospitality, telecom, import-export, and other sectors, and has also among it a member of the ruling family in Sharjah.

The delegation also includes one diplomat, a few educationists, and one journalist, they said.

As part of the four-day programme, the Union Territory administration will apprise the party of investment opportunities in the region, with a focus on tourism and hospitality sector, the officials said.

The delegation will also visit the famous tourist spots of Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities there, they said.

