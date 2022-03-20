PM Modi sleeps for only 2 hours every day, trying to stay awake for 24 hours for country: Maha BJP chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeps for only two hours every day and is doing an experiment so that he will not have to sleep and can work for the country for 24 hours, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed.Patil made these remarks recently while addressing BJP workers in Kolhapur ahead of the Kolhapur north Assembly bypoll.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeps for only two hours every day and is doing an experiment so that he will not have to sleep and can work for the country for 24 hours, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed.
Patil made these remarks recently while addressing BJP workers in Kolhapur ahead of the Kolhapur north Assembly bypoll. “PM Modi sleeps for only two hours and works for 22 hours every day. He is experimenting now so that he need not have to sleep,” Patil claimed, adding the prime minister “works every minute” for the country.
Patil said that Modi is trying to prevent sleep so that he can stay awake for 24 hours and work for the country. ''He doesn't waste a single minute,'' he added. The BJP leader said the prime minister works very efficiently and is aware of happenings in any party in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- Kolhapur
- Modi
- Chandrakant Patil
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate metro rail project in Pune on Sunday
Maharashtra take first-innings lead; UP fight back
Maharashtra: CGST officials bust fake input tax credit racket worth Rs 13 cr
NCP to discuss alliance in Nagpur for local body polls: Maharashtra Home Minister Patil
Our government focusing on improving mass transportation, including metro rail connectivity: PM Narendra Modi in Pune.