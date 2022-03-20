Left Menu

PM Modi sleeps for only 2 hours every day, trying to stay awake for 24 hours for country: Maha BJP chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeps for only two hours every day and is doing an experiment so that he will not have to sleep and can work for the country for 24 hours, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed.Patil made these remarks recently while addressing BJP workers in Kolhapur ahead of the Kolhapur north Assembly bypoll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeps for only two hours every day and is doing an experiment so that he will not have to sleep and can work for the country for 24 hours, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has claimed.

Patil made these remarks recently while addressing BJP workers in Kolhapur ahead of the Kolhapur north Assembly bypoll. “PM Modi sleeps for only two hours and works for 22 hours every day. He is experimenting now so that he need not have to sleep,” Patil claimed, adding the prime minister “works every minute” for the country.

Patil said that Modi is trying to prevent sleep so that he can stay awake for 24 hours and work for the country. ''He doesn't waste a single minute,'' he added. The BJP leader said the prime minister works very efficiently and is aware of happenings in any party in the country.

