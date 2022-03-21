Left Menu

Asansol bypoll: Shatrughan Sinha rubbishes BJP's 'Outsider' jibe, says PM Modi too contested from Kashi

Trinamool Congress candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday rubbished Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation of him being an 'outsider from Bihar' by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example who hails from Gujarat and is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-03-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 01:50 IST
TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday rubbished Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation of him being an 'outsider from Bihar' by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example who hails from Gujarat and is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. "They (BJP)call me an outsider. How can I be an outsider if Prime Minister Narendra Modi who comes from Gujarat contest from Kashi (Varanasi)," said Sinha after reaching Asansol to campaign for the bypolls.

Amid the chants of 'Khela Hobe' TMC workers welcomed former BJP MP and now TMC leader Sinha on reaching Asansol in West Bengal. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar earlier had said, "The TMC has made an outsider its candidate. But in last year's Assembly polls, the TMC campaigned against us by calling our leaders outsiders. This time, the party could not find a candidate from Asansol and opted for a candidate from Bihar."

Sinha informed to reporters that he will file his nomination on Monday. Praising TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Sinha said "West Bengal Chief Minister is a historic leader in true sense. She is a Tigress. I am here on her invitation. I have faith in the public of Asansol and West Bengal."

Meanwhile, BJP has fielded fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul for the ensuing Lok Sabha bypolls. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC.

The voting will be held on April 12 while results will be declared on April 16. (ANI)

