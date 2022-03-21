Left Menu

More than 70,000 people arrested in Andhra over Illicit liquor manufacturing

Over 70,000 people have been arrested in connection with the manufacturing of illicit liquor in the last one and half year in Andhra Pradesh, informed officials.

ANI | Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-03-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 05:25 IST
More than 70,000 people arrested in Andhra over Illicit liquor manufacturing
Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Excise and Commercial Taxes) Rajat Bhargava (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 70,000 people have been arrested in connection with the manufacturing of illicit liquor in the last one and half year in Andhra Pradesh, informed officials. "In one-and-a-half years since the formation of Special Enforcement Bureau, over 70,000 people had been arrested. It is one of its kind bureau across the country," said Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary (Excise and Commercial Taxes), Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Special Chief Secretary further said that tonnes of black jaggery, which is the main ingredient for manufacturing illicit liquor have been destroyed in the last two years by the Special Enforcement Bureau. "As per the orders of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy, we'll take action against anybody who is found manufacturing illicit liquor. No one will be barred," said Bhargava.

This comes amid opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest on Saturday in Vijayawada against the ruling YSRCP government alleging the rise of illicit liquor in the state. TDP MLA Gadde Ramamohan, one of the protesters claimed that the liquor brands sold in Andhra Pradesh are manufactured by YSRCP MLAs and the chief minister's relatives for making money.

"These liquor brands sold in Andhra Pradesh aren't sold in other states. It's manufactured by YSRCP MLAs and CM's relatives, they are making money," Ramamohan told ANI while showing the liquor brands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022