Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the Parsi new year Navroz. In a tweet, Modi said, We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyones lives. Navroz Mubarak PTI KR ANB ANB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 09:41 IST
PM Modi greets people on Navroz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the Parsi new year Navroz. In a tweet, Modi said, ''We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022