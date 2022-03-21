PM Modi greets people on Navroz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the Parsi new year Navroz. In a tweet, Modi said, ''We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
