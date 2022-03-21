Left Menu

Banshidhar Bhagat sworn in as protem speaker of U'khand Assembly

Soon after being sworn in, Bhagat rushed to the Vidhan Bhawan here to administer oath to the newly elected MLAs.Bhagat is one of the senior most BJP leaders from the state who was state party president till March, 2021 when he became a minister in Dhamis cabinet. PTI ALM SRY

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:29 IST
Banshidhar Bhagat sworn in as protem speaker of U'khand Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA from Kaladhungi, Banshidhar Bhagat was on Monday sworn in as the protem speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly. The oath of office was administered by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh at a function at Raj Bhawan which was attended by caretaker chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu, Principal Secretary Ananad Vardhan and secretary to the governor, Ranjit Kumar Sinha. Soon after being sworn in, Bhagat rushed to the Vidhan Bhawan here to administer oath to the newly elected MLAs.

Bhagat is one of the senior most BJP leaders from the state who was state party president till March, 2021 when he became a minister in Dhami's cabinet. PTI ALM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022