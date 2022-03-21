Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Parsi New Year- Navroz

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz and wished everyone peace and prosperity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Parsi New Year- Navroz
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz and wished everyone peace and prosperity. Gandhi tweeted, "My best wishes on the occasion of Navroz! Peace and prosperity for all."

Navroz or Nowruz is an Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022